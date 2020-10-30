Auction process of hunting for year 2020-2021 ends in Gilgit

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Auction process of hunting for the year 2020-2021 has culminated under the trophy hunting programme in Gilgit.

Hunting proceeding was initiated here last night in which registered outfitters took parts for local, national and International hunters.

All four exportable trophies of Astore Markhor, eight trophies of Blue Sheep and majority of the 50 exportable permits of Himalayan Ibex sold out at comparatively good prices.

Total four trophies of Astore Markhor, 18 Blue sheep and 150 Himalayan Ibex were presented for bidding/auction.

Highest price offered for Markhor by Shikar Safari was 62000$ for Thalichi CCHA, exportable trophy of Blue sheep was sold to Himalayan Nature Co at 6700$ non exportable trophy at PKR.

475000/- exportable trophy was auctioned at 3600 $ for KVO purchased by Zoom Hunting, non exportable trophy was purchased on Masood at Rs.1015000/- and highest price for local quota was sold at Rs. 192000/- these prices are the highest rates offered.

Further all non exportable permits of Blue Sheep & Himalayan Ibex were also sold out fetching good money for the great and vibrant communities of the 51 CCHAs across GB.