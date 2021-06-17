Authorities directed to take all possible steps to facilitate tourists in Murree

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to facilitate the tourists in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

During his visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Murree, Forest academy, Arazi Record Center, Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital site and Resource Center he said that the promotion of tourism in the area would also help uplift living standards of the local residents.

He also reviewed the work on the ongoing development projects during the visit.

He was briefed about traffic and parking arrangements and other issues of the tehsil.

While visiting Arazi Record Centre Murree he inspected the facilities being provided to the citizens.

He ordered to update the record and unblock all blocked 'Khewats' by June 30, except those which were blocked on the order of courts.

He also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Murree and checked the facilities available there and inspected medicines stock and other services.

He directed the authorities to equip the hospital with latest medical facilities so that the tourists and local residents could be provided better medical treatment facilities in the town.

AC Murree Eqbal Ahmed, Conservator Forest South Zone, Abid Hussain Gondal and other officers concerned were also present on the occasion.