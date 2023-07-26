Auto theft gang busted, vehicles' parts recovered

Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in theft and seized stolen auto parts worth millions of rupees, and a used rickshaw from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in theft and seized stolen auto parts worth millions of rupees, and a used rickshaw from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

Waris Khan Police conducted a raid and arrested the suspects identified as Munir Gul, Umar Gul and Murad Gul.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started further investigations.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused will be challaned and punished.

Such elements who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the law, he added.