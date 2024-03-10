Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Avari Hotels, is thrilled to announce the pre-launch of two exceptional properties, Avari Xpress in Skardu and Avari Boutique in Gujranwala. These distinctive hotels are set to redefine luxury and comfort, providing unparalleled experiences for both business and leisure travelers.

The pre-launching ceremony was held at Avari Hotel Karachi last week.

According to press release issued here on Sunday, Avari Hotels continues to expand its footprint across Pakistan, and the pre-launch of the following two distinguished properties marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official opening dates, where guests can immerse themselves in the unparalleled luxury and hospitality that define Avari Hotels.

Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Skardu, Avari Xpress promises a unique blend of modern elegance and natural beauty.

The hotel is strategically located to offer guests easy access to the mesmerizing landscapes of Skardu, making it an ideal destination for those seeking tranquility and adventure.

In the heart of Gujranwala, Avari Boutique stands as a symbol of sophistication and refinement. This boutique hotel reflects a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and traditional hospitality, creating a space where every detail is meticulously crafted. Avari Boutique Gujranwala aims to offer a luxurious and intimate atmosphere, making it a perfect choice for discerning travelers seeking an elevated experience in the vibrant city of Gujranwala.

Both Avari Xpress Skardu and Avari Boutique Gujranwala are designed with a commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction. From well-appointed rooms to world-class amenities, Avari Hotels continues its legacy of providing exceptional hospitality.