Awais Leghari assigned portfolio of Power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned the portfolio of Power to Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari in place of the portfolio of Railways.

According to the notification of the Cabinet Division, the PM relieved Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Masood Malik of the additional portfolio of Power.