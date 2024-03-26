Awais Leghari Receives Briefing From Official Of GHCL
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 09:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, received a detailed briefing on Tuesday from officials of the Genco Holding Company (GHCL).
During the meeting, the minister expressed concern regarding the maladministration of GENCOS and urged for a prompt course of action to halt the bleeding of taxpayer money.
He ordered the preparation of a comprehensive report on the affairs of all GENCOS, including the potential sale or alternative utilization of their assets.
He said that such information is crucial for the government to make informed decisions regarding these institutions, which currently impose a significant financial burden on the national exchequer.
Awais Leghari underscored the need for a detailed report on the surplus employees within GENCOS, stating that this data is essential for making timely decisions regarding the status and future of these additional employees.
He directed GENCOS officials to prioritize and efficiently handle pending legal cases in courts. This approach aims to protect the institutions from further financial losses and ensure their long-term operational sustainability.
