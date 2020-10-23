UrduPoint.com
Awareness About Breast Cancer Indispensable, Says First Lady

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:17 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi Friday said that breast cancer was a serious issue among women and its complications could be mitigated if diagnosed in time.

She was addressing a ceremony held in connection with the awareness about Breast Cancer here at Governor House Quetta which among others was attended by a large number of women including Begum Balochistan Governor Dr. Samina Amaan, Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musa Khel, Provincial Ministers, Members of Provincial Assembly and doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Samina Arif Alvi said that if a woman suffers from a disease like breast cancer, it will affect the whole family and the home system.

"It is important that this awareness should not be limited to the month of October but Keep educating women and girls about the disease," she maintained.

Stressing the need for consulting the doctor in case of any changes in body, she said that women should not ignore if they notice any changes in or around the chest and get tested immediately from the hospital.

She said that in low-income countries like Pakistan, there is a dearth of diagnostic and treatment centers for the disease.

Apart from big cities, facilities were not available in the country for this disease.

Samini Arif Alvi said that treatment of this disease was very expensive and financial constraints cause mental distress.

She recalled that a large part of Pakistan's population was living in remote areas with limited economic resources. "I urge the incumbent government to provide diagnostic and treatment facilities at least in the divisional and district level hospitals so that women have access to all facilities close to their homes." She dispelled the impression that women over the age of 50 were more likely to get cancer, saying, the disease was also affecting younger women.

"Women in remote areas of Pakistan where they are out of media reach, after listening to the message of our telephone tone, have realized that it is not a shame that we should consult a doctor or related institutions about this disease and understood the need to diagnose it."

