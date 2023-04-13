UrduPoint.com

Aziz Uqaili Inaugurates Girls Hostel Of University Sub-Campus, TTC In Kharan

Published April 13, 2023

Aziz Uqaili inaugurates Girls Hostel of University Sub-Campus, TTC in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Thursday said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo played an important role in making the training center functional.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Girls Hostel of the University Sub Campus, Kharan Technical Training Center (TTC) during his visit of Kharan.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sanaullah Baloch, Secretary Colleges Hafiz Abdul Majid, Secretary Labor Tariq Qamar Baloch were accompanied by him.

The chief secretary said that provision of basic facilities should be ensured in the Girls Hostel saying that the development work in the hostel would be completed within the stipulated time.

He said that we also conducted the first e-commerce training here, free training would be provided to the students of Balochistan in more than 22 trades saying that especially mining, computer, e-commerce, auto mechanics, electricity, beauty, dress and other sectors were included.

This will provide employment opportunities to the youth, among them, only five skills are for female students, he said and added that apart from training, financial aid and books would also be provided to the students.

He said that at least 50% of graduates in the first years and then 70 percent in the following years were to be provided jobs in the private market adding that initially would provide free training to 400 students annually and later this number could exceed 1350, in five years this number would cross 4500.

The chief secretary said that this training center was being run under the Public Private Partnership Act, after the success of the Training Center Kharan, it would be made a TVET University in future.

He said that this center would provide skilled labor within Balochistan adding that civil society, politicians and youth should play their role in making this center successful. The success of the center will lead Balochistan and the country on the path of development, he said.

Abdul Aziz Uqaili hoped that education foundation would set a bright example for all of us and fulfill our vision of skilled Balochistan.

