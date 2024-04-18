Open Menu

Badar Shahbaz Appointed PM's Media Coordinator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Badar Shahbaz, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N's media team, as his Media Coordinator.

"The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Badar Shahbaz as Media Coordinator to Prime Minister with immediate effect.

The Prime Minister has further been pleased to desire that all relevant stakeholders shall extend full cooperation to the Coordinator in discharging the official business," according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

Badar Shahbaz also serves as Central Assistant Secretary Information of PML-N, besides being a key member of the party's media team.

Badar Shabaz had also served as coordinator to the prime minister during the previous 16-month government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Media All Government Cabinet

