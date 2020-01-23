Bags manufacturing project started for women in Dar-ul-Aman at Swat

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department has started a bag manufacturing project for women in Dar-ul-Aman at District Swat aiming empowerment of womenfolk and decrease use of polythene bags.

The inauguration ceremony of the project that was held on Thursday wherein attended by additional deputy commissioner and local elites.

Addressing the ceremony, District Social Welfare Officer Nusrat Iqbal said that objective of the project is to train women and girls during their stay at Darulaman and enable them to earn a respectable livelihood.

She said that district administration would also provide sample bags according to local market demand and needed raw material adding skill of manufacturing fabric bags would be a source of income for these women.

Under the project thirty sewing machines were handed over to the Superintendent of Darulaman for vocational centre.