Bahawalpur Price Control Committee inspects restaurants

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) District Price Control Committee Bahawalpur has visited several restaurants to inspect sale of tandoori bread on rate fixed by the Punjab government.

The members of the District Price Control Committee headed by a Member of the Punjab Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr.

Rana Muhammad Tariq visited several restaurants in the city and inspected the sale of tandoori bread at a rate fixed by the Punjab government.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq said that the provincial government had taken practical measures to control price hikes.

He said that the government was aware of sufferings faced by masses due to inflation.

He said that steps being taken to decrease prices of essential items and commodities would bear fruit soon.