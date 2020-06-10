UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Assembly Secretariat Launches Preparation For Annual Budget : Buledi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Balochistan Assembly Secretariat has initiated preparations of upcoming the annual budget for which meeting will be held from June 18 (Thursday) in the Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Assembly Secretariat has initiated preparations of upcoming the annual budget for which meeting will be held from June 18 (Thursday) in the Balochistan Assembly.

According to the Balochistan Finance Minister, the budget meeting is expected to be held with Standard Operating Producer (SOPs) on June 18 in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. On the special directive of Speaker Balochistan Assembly, it has been decided to conduct the coronavirus tests of all the staff of the Assembly Secretariat at least three days before the meeting in view of the pandemic virus.

In this regard, the Secretary Balochistan Assembly had informed all the staff and employees in a written letter that special team of Balochistan Health Department will conduct coronavirus test on June 15 and 16 in the Assembly Secretariat, he said adding that therefore, during these two days, every officer and employee would have to ensure the test.

As the report of Health Department, Balochistan Parliamentary Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Advisor to Chief Minister on sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara and three members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Nasrullah Khan Zeray, Mir, Younis Aziz Zehri and Zabid Reiki have tested positive for coronavirus in which Advisor to Chief Minister for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi while the rest of the ministers and assembly members are isolated in their homes.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F)'s leader, and a member of the current Balochistan Assembly, Syed Fazal Agha died of coronavirus.

Similarly, former provincial Minister, Sardar Dur Muhammad Nasir died of the coronavirus a few days ago during treatment in Karachi based hospital. An elected member of National Assembly from Dera Bugti area of Balochistan and Chief of Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has tested positive and he is also in quarantine these days.

The Balochistan Assembly issued special directives that all members of the Provincial Assembly, Secretaries of Administrative Departments, Parliamentary, and reporting media persons should be participated in accordance of SOPs in budget session and would cooperate with the Assembly Secretariat in that regard.

According to the Secretary Assembly, the entire Assembly will be disinfected before the session while sanitizer will be kept at the entry Gate of the Assembly.

