Balochistan CM gives approval of ownership rights to DMJ Town residents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo gave approval to grant ownership rights to the residents of Dera Murad Jamali Town through the efforts of Revenue Minister Sikandar Ali Imrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo gave approval to grant ownership rights to the residents of Dera Murad Jamali Town through the efforts of Revenue Minister Sikandar Ali Imrani.

Before this important initiative of the provincial government, the people of Dera Murad Jamali were deprived of property rights and in addition, there was a lot of hindrance in the development and planning of the area, said press released issued here on Thursday.

In some places, occupation mafias were active in the distribution of lands, then Revenue Minister Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani resolved the occupation mafia in the form of giving ownership rights to the residents of Dera Murad Jamali Town, especially for the benefit of the province.

It is worth mentioning that this matter was pending for many decades, during the current government, Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani, Minister of Revenue, through Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo s approved this matter through the provincial cabinet keeping in mind the public interest of the people of Dera Murad Jamali Town.

In this regard, guidelines have also been issued by the board of Revenue for the implementation of the decision of the Provincial Cabinet Government.

This initiative by the provincial government will not only give ownership rights to the residents of Dera Murad Jamali but will also enable revenue generation for the state which was impossible in the absence of land titles/deeds said in a press release.

It further said that an adequate amount of the collected revenue would be used for the welfare of the people of Dera Murad Jamali.