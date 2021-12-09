Balochistan govt approves Rs 180 bln contract with FWO for development of roads, dams

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has given approval of the contract worth of Rs 180 billion to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for development of various roads and dams under the South Balochistan development package.

The development projects have been approved by the central development working party (CDWP) which will be funded under Federal and provincial PSDP, official source said.

The total cost of the projects was Rs 248 billion comprising of 15 development projects which would be executed in nine less developed districts of Southern Balochistan to improve living standard of the local people.

Under the package, Rs 38 billions of rupees would be spent on the road projects to improve connectivity of these areas with the rest of the country.

The construction of 226 km long Panjgur-Gichk-Awaran Road would initiate under the plan. The construction of Ziarat Mor-Kach-Harani-Sanjavi road was also included in the package.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) would be spent Rs 182 billion for the development of various highways in the region to provide best communication facilities to the masses.

According to the plan the FWO would build 2 new dams namely Awaran and Panjgur Dam at a cost of Rs 27.74 billion which would be irrigate thousands of acres land.

The development package was prepared with an integrated strategy to ensure that the people belonging to all segments of the society should benefit from the development package, it added.

/395