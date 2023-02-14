Balochistan Govt working on various projects for masses welfare: Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili

Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday said that serving people was provincial government's priority for which it was always striving and working on various projects for the welfare of the masses.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Tuesday said that serving people was provincial government's priority for which it was always striving and working on various projects for the welfare of the masses.

He said the government officials should work day and night to resolve people's problems at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Secretaries Committee meeting here. Senior Member board of Revenue Roshan Ali Shaikh, Secretary Law Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Prosecution Ghulam Ali Baloch, Chairman CMIT Abdul Rehman Buzdar and all secretaries and divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through the video link.

He said the projection of development projects, PSDP automation, outsourcing of rest houses, supply of medicines to hospitals, filling vacancies on merit, automation of performance evaluation reports, payment of utility bills and other issues were reviewed in the meeting.

While briefing the meeting on departmental affairs, Secretary Health Saleh Nasir said six doctors were found guilty of neglecting their duties in hospitals, who had been dismissed from their jobs and disciplinary action had been initiated against 57 doctors while show cause notices were issued to 40 doctors practicing in private instead of performing official duties.

He presented a draft policy regarding postgraduate doctors according to which they would be required to spend at least three years in their respective areas.

The chief secretary said there would be no compromise on the provision of health services and also directed that action would be taken against those doctors who will be found guilty of negligence in performaning their duties.

He said that it was decided to outsource pathology laboratories in government's hospitals and to work jointly with the private and reputed organizations.

We need to empower the private sector because it was more efficient and provided better services, he added.

Secretary Industries while giving a briefing said the Deputy Commissioners have organized price control committee meetings and were taking steps to sell essential commodities at fixed prices.

Currently, 317 people have been arrested in violation of price control and hoarding, while a fine of Rs860,000 was also imposed on them for violating the law. So far 4177 inspections have been carried out to moderate the prices, he noted.

Uqaili said the anti-social elements which were creating self-imposed inflation and hoarding did not deserve any leniency.

He said it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the people at official rates as it was the basic right of the people.

He also directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of the official rate list.

Uqaili appreciated the role of the deputy commissioners for controlling prices and taking indiscriminate actions against hoarders and also expressed the hope that they would continue to take similar measures in the future so that all essential items were available to the people at official rates.

While giving a briefing Information Secretary Muhammad Hamza Shafqat said that all the departments should appoint their focal persons so that development projects and good governance could be publicized better.