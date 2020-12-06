Balochistan reports 48 more positive cases of COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :About 48 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17,440 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 407,059 people were screened for the virus till December 5, out of which 48 more were reported positive.

As many as 16,663 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.