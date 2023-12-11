Open Menu

Balochistan To Take Support From FBISE In Modernizing Its Exam System: Qadir Bakhsh

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Balochistan to take support from FBISE in modernizing its exam system: Qadir Bakhsh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Education Balochistan Dr Qadir Bakhsh has expressed his interest to take advantage of the experiences of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad in modernizing the examination system of Balochistan province.

He was visiting the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) the other day to see the new changes and the modern examination system in the Federal Board.

"It will also be considered to adopt such kind of education system in the province, with joint initiatives and cooperation of the Balochistan government and the Federal Education Board", the minister added.

Chairman FBISE Qaiser Alam gave a comprehensive briefing to the provincial minister on the Federal Board's examination system and facilities for students, especially, the technical education.

Dr. Qadir Bakhsh praised the innovative initiatives of the Federal Board in the education and examination system and hoped that the Board would cooperate with Balochistan in bringing innovation in the examination system of the province.

Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran, Technical Controller Shafaq Jabeen, heads of technical institutes and others were present on the occasion.

Chairman FBISE thanked the Balochistan Education Minister and presented him appreciation shields and gifts.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Education FBISE Government

Recent Stories

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

2 minutes ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

7 minutes ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 days ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan