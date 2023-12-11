Balochistan to take support from FBISE in modernizing its exam system: Qadir Bakhsh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Education Balochistan Dr Qadir Bakhsh has expressed his interest to take advantage of the experiences of Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad in modernizing the examination system of Balochistan province.

He was visiting the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) the other day to see the new changes and the modern examination system in the Federal Board.

"It will also be considered to adopt such kind of education system in the province, with joint initiatives and cooperation of the Balochistan government and the Federal Education Board", the minister added.

Chairman FBISE Qaiser Alam gave a comprehensive briefing to the provincial minister on the Federal Board's examination system and facilities for students, especially, the technical education.

Dr. Qadir Bakhsh praised the innovative initiatives of the Federal Board in the education and examination system and hoped that the Board would cooperate with Balochistan in bringing innovation in the examination system of the province.

Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran, Technical Controller Shafaq Jabeen, heads of technical institutes and others were present on the occasion.

Chairman FBISE thanked the Balochistan Education Minister and presented him appreciation shields and gifts.