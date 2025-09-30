Open Menu

Barrister Amjad Inaugurates Modern OPC Facilitation Centre At The Mall Road

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Barrister Amjad inaugurates modern OPC facilitation centre at The Mall road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister Amjad Malik has inaugurated a modern facilitation centre for complaint registration, issue resolution and access to various government services at Alfalah Building, Mall Road on Tuesday.

During the visit he gave a detailed briefing from Commissioner Saman Rai and other officials.

Officials from the Police, Revenue Department, and Overseas Pakistanis Commission remain available at the centre round-the-clock to ensure timely action, commissioner briefed.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Amjad Malik described the centre as a significant milestone and reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, who he called a vital national asset.

He emphasised that the centre not only facilitates quick resolution of complaints but also opens up secure investment opportunities in Pakistan, contributing to economic stability.

He said that overseas Pakistanis can also submit grievances online through the OPC’s dedicated portal at https://ospc.punjab.gov.pk/.

The VC OPC added that the centre employs advanced technology and an efficient monitoring system to enhance transparency and speed of service delivery.

Barrister Malik further announced that similar facilitation centres will soon be established in other major cities across Punjab to further ease access and provide timely relief to overseas Pakistanis.

Recent Stories

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

25 minutes ago
 UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

28 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sport ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute counci ..

Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

37 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 ..

Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed

37 minutes ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

1 hour ago
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

2 hours ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

3 hours ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

4 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan