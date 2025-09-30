Barrister Amjad inaugurates modern OPC facilitation centre at The Mall road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister Amjad Malik has inaugurated a modern facilitation centre for complaint registration, issue resolution and access to various government services at Alfalah Building, Mall Road on Tuesday.

During the visit he gave a detailed briefing from Commissioner Saman Rai and other officials.

Officials from the Police, Revenue Department, and Overseas Pakistanis Commission remain available at the centre round-the-clock to ensure timely action, commissioner briefed.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Amjad Malik described the centre as a significant milestone and reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, who he called a vital national asset.

He emphasised that the centre not only facilitates quick resolution of complaints but also opens up secure investment opportunities in Pakistan, contributing to economic stability.

He said that overseas Pakistanis can also submit grievances online through the OPC’s dedicated portal at https://ospc.punjab.gov.pk/.

The VC OPC added that the centre employs advanced technology and an efficient monitoring system to enhance transparency and speed of service delivery.

Barrister Malik further announced that similar facilitation centres will soon be established in other major cities across Punjab to further ease access and provide timely relief to overseas Pakistanis.