Barrister Amjad Inaugurates Modern OPC Facilitation Centre At The Mall Road
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister Amjad Malik has inaugurated a modern facilitation centre for complaint registration, issue resolution and access to various government services at Alfalah Building, Mall Road on Tuesday.
During the visit he gave a detailed briefing from Commissioner Saman Rai and other officials.
Officials from the Police, Revenue Department, and Overseas Pakistanis Commission remain available at the centre round-the-clock to ensure timely action, commissioner briefed.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Amjad Malik described the centre as a significant milestone and reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, who he called a vital national asset.
He emphasised that the centre not only facilitates quick resolution of complaints but also opens up secure investment opportunities in Pakistan, contributing to economic stability.
He said that overseas Pakistanis can also submit grievances online through the OPC’s dedicated portal at https://ospc.punjab.gov.pk/.
The VC OPC added that the centre employs advanced technology and an efficient monitoring system to enhance transparency and speed of service delivery.
Barrister Malik further announced that similar facilitation centres will soon be established in other major cities across Punjab to further ease access and provide timely relief to overseas Pakistanis.
Recent Stories
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, incl ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC opens veterinary dispensary in Kiror Lal Eisan7 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nankana to review development projects7 minutes ago
-
Barrister Amjad inaugurates modern OPC facilitation centre at The Mall road7 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to counter anti-state propaganda, honors martyrs7 minutes ago
-
FO orders revival of original documents of people destroyed in floods17 minutes ago
-
IRS roundtable expresses concern over statelessness of Bengali Muslims in Assam17 minutes ago
-
Gilani hosts luncheon for senators; overall political situation reviewed17 minutes ago
-
Pak Army successfully test-fires Fatah-4 Ground Cruise Missile17 minutes ago
-
COMSATS hosts seminar on renewable, clean energy technologies17 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates people, leadership of China on 76th National Day27 minutes ago
-
Artwork on “Our Generation: A Polio-Free Nation” displayed at RWU27 minutes ago
-
Literary icons Hussain Sehar, Iqbal Arshad remembered27 minutes ago