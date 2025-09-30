CM Bugti Urges Youth To Counter Anti-state Propaganda, Honors Martyrs
Published September 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Tuesday strongly urged the youth of the province to actively confront and defeat anti-state propaganda with logic and action, emphasizing that they focus heavily on national resolve and honoring those who sacrificed for peace.
The Chief Minister delivered his remarks at the Government Post Graduate Girls College Quetta Cantonment during the inauguration of a new block, named after Shaheed Professor Nazma Talib, and a modern auditorium.
Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will never go in vain. This state belongs to all of us, and every individual must play their pivotal role in its protection, development, he added.
He lauded the courage of students for standing firm against terrorists who seek to shut down educational and health facilities. "The bravery and determination with which our daughters and young people are standing firm is not only commendable but a source of pride for the nation," Bugti said.
The Chief Minister paid a special tribute to Professor Nazma Talib, who traveled from Karachi to Quetta out of a pure spirit of service to education but was targeted by a cowardly act of terrorism. He also remembered Justice Nawaz Marri, announcing that Serena Chowk would be renamed after Shaheed Justice Nawaz Marri to permanently commemorate his sacrifice.
CM Bugti also addressed the security situation, acknowledging the recent successful operation by security forces in Quetta. "The nation pays tribute to our zealous young men who promptly acted and sent the terrorists to hell," he said.
He recognized the security forces the Army, Police, FC, Levies, and general public who have rendered their lives for the province’s peace and development, declaring them the real heroes of history.
He further said that ongoing operations in the Zehri area have broken the back of the terrorists, whose screams are now being heard.
The Chief Minister highlighted his government's efforts for modernizing the education sector. Balochistan is developing an advanced educational environment that will allow experts from around the world to deliver online lectures.
He also announced that additional classes will be constructed at the Girls College Quetta Cantonment, and the government will fulfill its promise to provide laptops to the female students.
Sarfraz Bugti added that the college would be equipped with digital facilities and modern infrastructure to provide students with a world-class education.
In a show of support for student talent, CM Bugti announced a prize of Rs 50,000 for each student who managed the stage, recited the Quran, and performed the national anthem during the ceremony. He also pledged that the government would bear all expenses for the talented student who performed the national anthem if she wished to pursue a career in music.
Chief Minister Bugti concluded his address by affirming that the "children and young women of Balochistan are the bright future of country, and their morale is stronger than any enemy's attack.
Provincial Education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, said that the Chief Minister’s words reflect the government's unwavering commitment to the martyrs and that the Balochistan government is taking serious and robust steps for the promotion of education.
