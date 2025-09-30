Open Menu

DC Visits Nankana To Review Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DC visits Nankana to review development projects

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao, visited various areas of Tehsil Nankanaon Tuesday to review development projects.

According to DC office, the DC inspected the Trauma Center Nankana and directed the concerned officers to complete the development works soon and open the Trauma Center for public treatment immediately.

He also visited the Basic Health Center Nabipur and Rural Health Center Rehanwala.

He reviewed the attendance of doctors and staff, stock of medicines, cleanliness, and provision of treatment.

He emphasized the importance of providing quality healthcare services to the public and ensuring that the health centers are well-equipped to meet the needs of the community.

He reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Mangtanwala to Malikabad Road and the under-construction Sahulat Bazaar in Mandi Faizabad.

He directed the concerned officers to complete the public projects as soon as possible and not to be lazy. The Highway officers briefed the DC about the cost and time frame of the development project.

He also reviewed the performance of the survey teams in the flood-affected areas. He stated that a quick, transparent, and digital survey of flood-affected families is underway, with 52 teams working in the flood-affected areas.

Tasleemr's visit reflects the administration's commitment to public service and development. By monitoring the progress of development projects and healthcare services, the administration aims to ensure that the needs of the community are met and the projects are completed on time.

