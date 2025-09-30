Open Menu

DC Opens Veterinary Dispensary In Kiror Lal Eisan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DC opens veterinary dispensary in Kiror Lal Eisan

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy commissioner Layyah Ameera Baidaar inaugurated a civil veterinary dispensary at Wada Gishkori, a village in Kiror Lal Eisan to help farmers avail health facilities for their cattle heads at their door step here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that Punjab government was fully aware of the fact that a healthy livestock population was a significant contribution to the national economy and helpful in meeting the meat and milk requirements of the population.

ADCR, Assistant Commissioner, Additional Director Livestock, other officials besides a number of farmers attended the ceremony.

Later, the DC also gave a go-ahead signal to initiate work on a stone pitching scheme to help protect villages and hamlets from floods.

APP/shn

