Barrister Firoz offers Eid prayers in his native village

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in his native village, later attended the shrine of Kaka Sahib, recited Fatiha and prayed for the safety of the country and the nation.

A special prayer was made for peace and stability.

The minister also met the people of the Kaka Sahib area and congratulated them on Eid, got to know about their problems and discussed regional affairs.