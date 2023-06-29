Open Menu

Barrister Firoz Offers Eid Prayers In His Native Village

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Barrister Firoz offers Eid prayers in his native village

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in his native village, later attended the shrine of Kaka Sahib, recited Fatiha and prayed for the safety of the country and the nation.

A special prayer was made for peace and stability.

The minister also met the people of the Kaka Sahib area and congratulated them on Eid, got to know about their problems and discussed regional affairs.

Related Topics

Hajj Minority Kaka Jamal Shah Prayer

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

8 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

8 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan