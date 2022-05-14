Barrister Saif reject allegations about use of official helicopter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday strongly rejected the criticism about helicopter issue, saying the helicopter was used by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan not former Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday strongly rejected the criticism about helicopter issue, saying the helicopter was used by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan not former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here while responding to the criticism that former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at public meeting at Mardan in an official helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from Islamabad on Friday.

Barrister Saif revealed that that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan was in Islamabad yesterday (Friday) on official visit and he left for public meeting in Mardan along with Imran Khan.

After conclusion of the public meeting, Imran Khan went to Islamabad via motorway and Mahmood Khan left for Peshawar in helicopter, Barrister Saif added.