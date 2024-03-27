- Home
Bars Call Meetings Over Judges’letter To SJC Against Interference In Judicial Matters
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 11:34 AM
The IHCBA and LHCBA call members to discuss strategies to address judges’conceens.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Islamabad and Lahore High Court Bar Associations on Wednesday onvened the emergency meetingsfFollowing the judges' letter to Supreme Judicial Council against interference in the judicial matters.
The judges who signed the letter include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.
In response to a letter penned by some judges of the Islamabad High Court to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) alleging interference in cases, the Islamabad and Lahore High Court bar associations have called urgent meetings.
The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) president and secretary summoned members to discuss strategies to address the judges' concerns.
Similarly, the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) convened a meeting where they praised the judges for their stance, with Bar president Asad Manzoor affirming the legal community's support for the judiciary.
The letter to the SJC, authored by six judges of the Islamabad High Court, emphasized concerns over executive and agency interference in judicial matters.
It called for the initiation of a judicial convention to combat such interference and safeguard judicial independence.
Furthermore, the judges urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the IHC chief justice to take appropriate action against those found to be interfering in judicial affairs.
