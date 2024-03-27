Open Menu

Bars Call Meetings Over Judges’letter To SJC Against Interference In Judicial Matters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 11:34 AM

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial matters

The IHCBA and LHCBA call members to discuss strategies to address judges’conceens.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Islamabad and Lahore High Court Bar Associations on Wednesday onvened the emergency meetingsfFollowing the judges' letter to Supreme Judicial Council against interference in the judicial matters.

The judges who signed the letter include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

In response to a letter penned by some judges of the Islamabad High Court to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) alleging interference in cases, the Islamabad and Lahore High Court bar associations have called urgent meetings.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) president and secretary summoned members to discuss strategies to address the judges' concerns.

Similarly, the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) convened a meeting where they praised the judges for their stance, with Bar president Asad Manzoor affirming the legal community's support for the judiciary.

The letter to the SJC, authored by six judges of the Islamabad High Court, emphasized concerns over executive and agency interference in judicial matters.

It called for the initiation of a judicial convention to combat such interference and safeguard judicial independence.

Furthermore, the judges urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the IHC chief justice to take appropriate action against those found to be interfering in judicial affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Lahore High Court Independence Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

12 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

12 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

12 hours ago
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

12 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

12 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

12 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

12 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

12 hours ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan