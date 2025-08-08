"Battle For Truth" Theme Dominates Independence Celebrations In Mirpurkhas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:51 PM
A series of events is underway across the district, commemorating Independence Day under the theme "Battle for Truth – Independence Celebrations"
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A series of events is underway across the district, commemorating Independence Day under the theme "Battle for Truth – Independence Celebrations."
In this regard on Friday, at Government Primary school, Mirwah Gorchani, speech, national songs, and Na'at competitions were held, showcasing students' talents and enthusiasm, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpurkhas.
According to the details, the Department of Forests, Mirpurkhas, organized a plantation drive, planting trees at Gulistan Municipality Park and along the embankments of the Nara Canal.
Additionally, painting and drawing competitions were held at Government Higher Secondary School, Sakarai, providing students with an opportunity to express their creativity and patriotism.
As a chief guest, District education Officer (Primary Schools) Nabi Bakhsh Gurgij attended the ceremony at Government Primary School, Mirwah Gorchani, and distributed prizes among the top-performing students.
