MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Belarus and Pakistan agreed to strengthen cooperation in international organizations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Belarusian foreign minister (Sergey Aleinik) was received by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The sides reaffirmed the friendly nature of the Belarusian-Pakistani relations, the focus on their further strengthening and development. The entire range of Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation was discussed...

Particular attention was paid to the preparation and economic content of the upcoming visits at various levels," the ministry said.

"In the times of global challenges, the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of international regional organizations," it said.

Considering the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in this context, Aleinik thanked the Pakistani side for supporting Belarus in the process of joining the organization as a full member state, the ministry said.