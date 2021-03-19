UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BESCO To Be Established For Provision Of Electricity In Bahawalpur Division: Khusro Bakhtiar

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

BESCO to be established for provision of electricity in Bahawalpur Division: Khusro Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the government will set up Bahawalpur Electric Supply Company (BESCO) in order to resolve the electricity problems of the Bahawalpur Division and it will benefit more than 2 million consumers

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the government will set up Bahawalpur Electric Supply Company (BESCO) in order to resolve the electricity problems of the Bahawalpur Division and it will benefit more than 2 million consumers. While talking to various delegations at Mianwali Qureshian near here today, he said that at present Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) is supplying electricity to 13 districts and with establishing of Bahawalpur Electric Supply Company the load will be divided.

He further said that a hefty amount of Rs 1.25 billion has been earmarked for the development package for Khanpur.

The package includes the construction of roads, overhead bridge and beautification of the city. Federal Minister said that funds for the construction of roads and water supply in the Cholistan will be released shortly.

He told the delegations that the Cholistan Development Authority has been directed to utilize more funds in Rahim Yar Khan in order to redress the deprivation of the area.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Water Company Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Mianwali Khanpur Cholistan Government Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Sofia Suspects People Detained Over Espionage Char ..

51 seconds ago

UN Says Will Issue Report in June Recommending Age ..

52 seconds ago

Trudeau Says Arbitrary Detention of Canadians in C ..

53 seconds ago

Power lines passing through houses being shifted: ..

56 seconds ago

Police officers to lay floral wreaths on martyrs' ..

4 minutes ago

Blinken to Discuss Russia at NATO Ministerial Next ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.