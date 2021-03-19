BESCO to be established for provision of electricity in Bahawalpur Division: Khusro Bakhtiar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the government will set up Bahawalpur Electric Supply Company (BESCO) in order to resolve the electricity problems of the Bahawalpur Division and it will benefit more than 2 million consumers

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the government will set up Bahawalpur Electric Supply Company (BESCO) in order to resolve the electricity problems of the Bahawalpur Division and it will benefit more than 2 million consumers. While talking to various delegations at Mianwali Qureshian near here today, he said that at present Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) is supplying electricity to 13 districts and with establishing of Bahawalpur Electric Supply Company the load will be divided.

He further said that a hefty amount of Rs 1.25 billion has been earmarked for the development package for Khanpur.

The package includes the construction of roads, overhead bridge and beautification of the city. Federal Minister said that funds for the construction of roads and water supply in the Cholistan will be released shortly.

He told the delegations that the Cholistan Development Authority has been directed to utilize more funds in Rahim Yar Khan in order to redress the deprivation of the area.