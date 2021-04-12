UrduPoint.com
Best Professional Training To Police Personnel In Merged Districts : IGP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:47 PM

The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that basic training will play a pivotal role in building up professional career of ex-Levies and Khasadars added that trained police jawans will make best use of their skills for the force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has said that basic training will play a pivotal role in building up professional career of ex-Levies and Khasadars added that trained police jawans will make best use of their skills for the force.

This he said, while addressing as a chief guest, to the participants of the passing out of the 2nd batch of the ex-Levies and Khasadars who successfully completed their 3 months basic training at Jamrud Forte Center today. Sector Commander Brigadier Muddassar Saeed, DIG training Syed Imtiaz Shah, CCPO Peshawar Ahsan Abbas, DPO Khyber Waseem Riaz and other high ranking officers of Pak-Army, Frontier Corps and police largely attended the impressive passing out ceremony. The police chief pointed out that basic training harness the professional as well as the hidden capabilities of the jawans and a well trained professional jawans give better result in combating the impending challenges and achieving the desired targets in the field. The IGP further went on to say that training institutions impart great skills to the under trainee jawans about strengthening of institutions and establishing writ of the law. The IGP maintained that tribal jawans have all the guts and qualities of head and heart to serve the nation.

The IGP reminded that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the under trainees jawans completed their training with full devotion and professional commitment. The IGP directed the passed out jawans to work hard, improve their professional integrity, serve the weak sections of the society to the best of their accumen and capabilities and demonstrate decent behavior with the general public and make them strong part and parcel of the police team against the anti-state elements.

The IGP reminded that tribal districts have rich values and traditions and directed the newly passed out jawans to uphold and become real custodian of these rich traditions by exhibiting excellent policing in the field and bring more laurels for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The IGP said that we all have to work hard for making the country insurmountable against the conspirators and those spreading hatred in the society on now or never basis.

The IGP informed that policing was very herculean task due to several geographical and administrative problems added that however it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that tribal people performed their role very effectively in every hour of trial for maintenance of peace and defense of the borders of the country.

He pointed out that the basic purpose of merging of tribal districts was to reform the rotten systems bring the local people into the mainstream of the nation as well as to establish the writ of the govt and ensure protection of life and honour to the people.

The IGP further went on to say that KP police have proved their mettle in the ongoing war against terrorists and hoped that now the absorbed levies and khasaddar will fight shoulder to shoulder with the rest of KP police and will help improve the law and order situation in an effective manner.

He also also appreciated the training instructors who worked day and night and imparted best training to the police jawans.

Earlier, on arrival to the Jamrud Forte Center, the IGP was warmly welcomed by the Sector Commander Bridger Muddassir Saeed.

The IGP was given a detailed briefing about the training objectives, training modules and trainee profile and performance. The IGP was told that all trainees were found very motivational and they completed their training phases with full professional zeal and spirit. It may be recalled that the passed out 2nd batch contingent was consist of 189 jawans which included 147 from Khyber district and 42 from Hassan Khel.

On this occasion the IGP awarded jawans who excelled in the training with trophies

