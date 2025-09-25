Bhakkar police crack down on social media weapon display

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Bhakkar police on Thursday have taken a firm stance against the display of weapons on social media, arresting a young man named Ibaad Khan, for uploading a picture with a 12-bore pump-action shotgun.

The police spokesperson stated that the Bhakkar Police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy to eradicate the weapon culture.

Under the supervision of SDPO Mankera Nasir Mahmood, SHO Mankera Police Station Malik Muhammad Bakhsh Sub-Inspector led the operation to apprehend the accused, he said.

The police took swift action after the picture went viral on social media a few days ago. Ibaad Khan was taken into custody, and a case was registered against him at the Mankera Police Station.

The Bhakkar Police's zero-tolerance policy aims to curb the misuse of social media and prevent the promotion of weapon culture. This incident serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies take such cases seriously, and those found guilty will face consequences.

