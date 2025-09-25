Bhakkar Police Crack Down On Social Media Weapon Display
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Bhakkar police on Thursday have taken a firm stance against the display of weapons on social media, arresting a young man named Ibaad Khan, for uploading a picture with a 12-bore pump-action shotgun.
The police spokesperson stated that the Bhakkar Police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy to eradicate the weapon culture.
Under the supervision of SDPO Mankera Nasir Mahmood, SHO Mankera Police Station Malik Muhammad Bakhsh Sub-Inspector led the operation to apprehend the accused, he said.
The police took swift action after the picture went viral on social media a few days ago. Ibaad Khan was taken into custody, and a case was registered against him at the Mankera Police Station.
The Bhakkar Police's zero-tolerance policy aims to curb the misuse of social media and prevent the promotion of weapon culture. This incident serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies take such cases seriously, and those found guilty will face consequences.
APP/hhd/378
Recent Stories
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh's people reaffirm trust in PPP: Barrister Arsalan6 minutes ago
-
Provincial rain & flood emergency monitoring cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data6 minutes ago
-
Bhakkar police crack down on social media weapon display6 minutes ago
-
PPA pledges support for polio vaccination, essential immunization across province6 minutes ago
-
Khanpur Dam spillways to open at 6 pm amid rising water levels16 minutes ago
-
IDRC Canada Official Visits University of Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Blood camp held at UoS16 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan orders inquiry into Pakistan Post hiring, reviews departmental right-sizing26 minutes ago
-
Syedaal terms PM’s UN address diplomatic success26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan–Italy partnership rooted in mutual respect: Gilani26 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Karachi road accident26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. launches initiative to combat drug menace26 minutes ago