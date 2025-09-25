Gang arrested for posing as charity workers and extorting money door-to-door

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Sadiqabad Police on Thursday have arrested a five-member gang involved in going door-to-door, pretending to be representatives of charitable or government organizations and fraudulently collecting money from the innocent citizens,

The gang was operating in guise of charity work, deceiving residents by using fake ID cards and forged documents to appear legitimate.

According to police spokesman, the suspects usually visited homes, introduce themselves as officials from various government departments or welfare organizations, and request financial assistance for lame excuses.

During the operation, police recovered Rs. 2,150 in cash, multiple counterfeit identity cards, and fabricated official documents prepared by the gang to gain the trust of the public.

All five accused have been taken into custody and will be presented in court with solid evidence. Police have urged citizens to remain cautious and to report any suspicious individuals or activities by calling 15.