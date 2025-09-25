Open Menu

Driver Arrested After Fleeing With Rs. 2.5m Gold

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Driver arrested after fleeing with Rs. 2.5m gold

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested an online ride-hailing driver involved in a major theft case who allegedly fled away with gold jewelry worth over Rs. 2.5 million and Rs. 45,000 in cash.

The incident took place in August 2024, when a citizen booked a ride along with his family.

During the trip, the driver took advantage of the situation and escaped with 7 tolas of gold jewelry and cash.

A case was promptly registered and Kahuta Police launched an investigation using technical and human intelligence methods to trace the suspect.

The accused was successfully arrested, and the stolen items were recovered.

The suspect will be presented in court with solid evidence, SP Saddar stated that those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets will not escape the law.

SP Saddar also urged the public to exercise caution while using online services and to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 15.

