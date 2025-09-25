Open Menu

Khanpur Dam Spillways To Open At 6 Pm Amid Rising Water Levels

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The spillways of Khanpur Dam, located on the Haro River, will be opened at 6 PM on Thursday as the water level has reached 1981.94 feet—just below its maximum capacity of 1982 feet.

The release is expected to significantly increase water flow in the Haro River, with discharge projected between 6,800 and 7,500 cusecs.

Residents living near the Haro River are strongly urged to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and minimize potential risks associated with the rising water levels.

