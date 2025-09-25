Provincial rain & flood emergency monitoring cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department has released the latest data on water inflow and outflow at major barrages in Sindh. According to the data released on Thursday morning, the water inflow stands at 199,486 cusecs, while outflow was recorded at 171,529 cusecs in the Guddu Barrage.

In Sukkur Barrage, the inflow was 199,939 cusecs, and outflow was 144,909 cusecs.

While, the inflow 407, 214 cusecs, while outflow 380,159 cusecs were recorded in the Kotri Barrage.

The Sindh government closely monitors the water situation to manage flood risks effectively.