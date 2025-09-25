Open Menu

Provincial Rain & Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell Releases Latest Water Inflow & Outflow Data

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Provincial rain & flood emergency monitoring cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department has released the latest data on water inflow and outflow at major barrages in Sindh. According to the data released on Thursday morning, the water inflow stands at 199,486 cusecs, while outflow was recorded at 171,529 cusecs in the Guddu Barrage.

In Sukkur Barrage, the inflow was 199,939 cusecs, and outflow was 144,909 cusecs.

While, the inflow 407, 214 cusecs, while outflow 380,159 cusecs were recorded in the Kotri Barrage.

The Sindh government closely monitors the water situation to manage flood risks effectively.

Recent Stories

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

38 minutes ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

39 minutes ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

54 minutes ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

54 minutes ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

1 hour ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

2 hours ago
 European polished diamonds escape US import tariff ..

European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs

2 hours ago
 National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy ..

National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..

2 hours ago
 It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan