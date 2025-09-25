Open Menu

IDRC Canada Official Visits University Of Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM

IDRC Canada Official Visits University of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Dr Najeti Safini, Senior Program Officer at the International Development Research Centre (IDRC),

Canada, visited the University of Sargodha (UoS) and met with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, accompanied by Prof Dr Zafar Hayat, Director of the One Health Centre.

The meeting focused on the University’s One Health Centre, exploring potential avenues

for academic and research collaboration between UoS and international institutions.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas emphasized the University's commitment to both institutional development

and contributing to the regional, national, and global academic landscape through joint

research initiatives.

He highlighted that UoS hosts Pakistan’s only One Health Centre, dedicated to promoting equal

healthcare for humans, animals, and plants, aiming to build a healthier and more

sustainable society.

Dr Safini toured various academic, research, and development projects on campus,

including the central library and the One Health Unit, where she engaged

with faculty and students.

More Stories From Pakistan