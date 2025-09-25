Blood Camp Held At UoS
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) To support Thalassemia patients and promote a culture of volunteerism, the University of Sargodha
held a blood donation camp organized by Directorate of Student Affairs and Blood Donation Society.
The camp was inaugurated by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan accompanied
by Director Students Affair Dr Mahmood ul Hassan, Director Noon business school Prof Dr Irfan
Shahzad, Chief Security Officer Col. (R) Istiaq Ahmad and Director of Riaz Shad Co Curriculum Forum
Dr Munir Gujjar.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Masood Sarwar Awan underscored the significance of such humanitarian initiatives in developing a sense of social responsibility among students.
Students and faculty members from across the University actively participated in this noble cause and donated blood to help save precious lives.
