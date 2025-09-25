Sindh's People Reaffirm Trust In PPP: Barrister Arsalan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur and Spokesperson for the Sindh Government on Thursday has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Peoples Party on its remarkable victory in the local government elections.
He stated that the PPP's success is a testament to the unwavering trust of the people and the party's pro-people policies. The people of Sindh have once again demonstrated their eternal commitment to the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh said that under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the journey of development, prosperity, and public service will accelerate further.
He urged the newly elected representatives to prioritize public service and leave no stone unturned in resolving the issues of the people. He added that the Sindh Government will expedite development and welfare projects in the province in accordance with the people's mandate, to meet their expectations and trust.
Recent Stories
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh's people reaffirm trust in PPP: Barrister Arsalan6 minutes ago
-
Provincial rain & flood emergency monitoring cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data6 minutes ago
-
Bhakkar police crack down on social media weapon display6 minutes ago
-
PPA pledges support for polio vaccination, essential immunization across province6 minutes ago
-
Khanpur Dam spillways to open at 6 pm amid rising water levels16 minutes ago
-
IDRC Canada Official Visits University of Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Blood camp held at UoS16 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan orders inquiry into Pakistan Post hiring, reviews departmental right-sizing26 minutes ago
-
Syedaal terms PM’s UN address diplomatic success26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan–Italy partnership rooted in mutual respect: Gilani26 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Karachi road accident26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt. launches initiative to combat drug menace26 minutes ago