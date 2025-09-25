(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, Mayor Sukkur and Spokesperson for the Sindh Government on Thursday has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan Peoples Party on its remarkable victory in the local government elections.

He stated that the PPP's success is a testament to the unwavering trust of the people and the party's pro-people policies. The people of Sindh have once again demonstrated their eternal commitment to the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh said that under the dynamic leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the journey of development, prosperity, and public service will accelerate further.

He urged the newly elected representatives to prioritize public service and leave no stone unturned in resolving the issues of the people. He added that the Sindh Government will expedite development and welfare projects in the province in accordance with the people's mandate, to meet their expectations and trust.