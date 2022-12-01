Bhara Kahu bypass project: QAU community urges resolution of concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Quaid-i-Azam University (WAU) Community has asked for the urgent resolution of concerns on the construction of the Bhara Kahu bypass Project on the university land.

The QAU symbolic peace walk was organized on Thursday by the joint action committee, comprising representatives of academics, officers, employees and QAU alumni associations, asking the authorities to quell the bisection of the university land.

"The QAU community is not against any project of public welfare, however, the university land should not be used for the purpose.

The bypass should be realigned as per the original plan," they held.

The alumni of the university also participated in the symbolic peace walk. They said that the project would purportedly split the university's land into two non-communicating parts.

They held that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek Federal cabinet approval for the change in the Islamabad master plan.