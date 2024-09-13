BHBA ends boycott of medicines tenders

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Baloch on Friday assured the delegation of Balochistan Health Bidders Association (BHBA) to resolve their demands on which the delegation announced to end boycott of medicine tenders.

He made this assurance while talking to delegation of BHBA which called on him at his office here with aim to address their demands for ensuring availability of medicines in respective hospitals of province.

It should be noted that earlier the Balochistan Health Bidders Association had boycotted the tenders and supply orders of medicines to the Health Department due to their past arrears bills.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr. Amin Mandukhail, Deputy Secretary Health Department, State Ali, Balochistan Health Bidders Association President Syed Jamilur Rehman Khan, General Secretary Taswur Shakeel, Chairman Javed Ashraf and Staff Officer to Secretary Health Shabbir Ahmad Shahwani.

During the meeting, the Cabinet President General Secretary and Chairman of Balochistan Bidders Association presented demands and issues being faced by them in the area.

Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Baloch assured them that Balochistan Bidders Association would soon pay all the outstanding arrears and the budget of the supply order of the first medicine was provided to the bidders in the 1st half and 2nd half.

He said that this time they would be paid in lump sum instead of 1st half and 2nd half.

Apart from this, RHCs, Rural Health Centers no longer have any role whatever the supply order or demand will be, it will be only through the District Health Officer of the concerned district, he said.

It also called for the abolition of the decentralization system and the restoration of the centralization system, on which Secretary Health assured the delegation of BHBA that they would send a letter to Chief Minister Balochistan, Provincial Health Minister and Chief Secretary Balochistan for the approval of the decentralization system and restoration of centralization system.

Once they approve it, they will ensure its immediate implementation, the Secretary said.

On which the leaders of Balochistan Bidders Association assured to participate in all the tenders by announcing the end of their boycott of medicine tenders of Balochistan Health Department.

In the meeting, it was decided to ensure the purchase of medicines for all the hospitals in Balochistan according to the rules and regulations as per the new fiscal year budget of the Health Department and by dealing with all the issues as soon as possible according to the rules and regulations in order to make it possible to supply medicines quickly in hospitals across Balochistan.

In the meeting, Balochistan Secretary Health addressed the participants and said that we should take steps to provide health facilities as soon as possible so that there is no shortage of medicines in hospitals across the province.

He said that our first priority is to provide medical facilities to the people, for that we all have to work as a team.

He said that MSD and other related health departments should ensure that the measures are taken in accordance with the rules and regulations for the purchase of medicines for hospitals across the province under the allocated budget of the financial year.

The Secretary said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Provincial Health Minister are using all the resources for the health sector. He said that our first priority was to provide medical facilities to the people, for that we all have to work as a team.