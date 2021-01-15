Bid to smuggle 9600 grams cannabis foiled

The district police here Friday foiled a bid of hashish smuggling after recovering 9600 grams cannabis from a vehicle and arrested an alleged smuggler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police here Friday foiled a bid of hashish smuggling after recovering 9600 grams cannabis from a vehicle and arrested an alleged smuggler.

According to a spokesman, the police team intercepted a suspected Suzuki carry van near Marai check post and recovered 9600 grams hashish hidden in secret compartment of the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver of a vehicle identified as Hashim Khan while a case has been registered in Ustarzai police station.