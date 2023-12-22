Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Files Nomintion Papers For NA-128 Constituency

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Bilawal Bhutto files nomintion papers for NA-128 constituency

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday filed nomination papers to contest general election from National Assembly Constituency NA-128 in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday filed nomination papers to contest general election from National Assembly Constituency NA-128 in Lahore.

Bilawal Bhutto submitted the nomination papers through a representative. PPP's Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin and Mian Misbahur Rehman also filed their nomination papers for PP-170 and PP-169 in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the process of filing of nomination papers by candidates for national and provincial assemblies in Lahore continued on the third day on Friday. Besides Bilawal Bhutto, other prominent candidates who submitted nomination papers include Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan for NA-119 and PP-149, IPP's Shoaib Siddiqui for PP-150, IPP's Aun Chaudhry for NA-124, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar for NA-134 and Abid Khan for NA-117.

Moreover, on third day of filing nomination papers, 106 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats of the National Assembly for women, while 363 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved women seats of the provincial assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan Ghulam Mohiuddin Pakistan Peoples Party Women Muslim Awn Chaudry From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Nomination Papers NA-117 NA-119 NA-124 NA-128 NA-134 PP-149 PP-150 PP-169 PP-170

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

Ambassador Amna Baloch, Spanish envoy discuss ties

6 minutes ago
 Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court in ..

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman held open court in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 SSP Keamari dismisses 9 officials for crimes, 2 fo ..

SSP Keamari dismisses 9 officials for crimes, 2 for absenteeism

6 minutes ago
 Sports activities too important for young generati ..

Sports activities too important for young generation: Mayor Karachi Barrister Mu ..

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio ..

DC chairs meeting to review measures of anti-polio drive starting from Jan 8

6 minutes ago
 No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general electi ..

No more bat symbol for PTI ahead of general elections

28 minutes ago
APHC seeks world's intervention in settlement of K ..

APHC seeks world's intervention in settlement of Kashmir dispute

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Wazirist ..

Bilawal condemns firing incident in South Waziristan

6 minutes ago
 Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted ..

Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

Crackdown against transporters for overcharging

6 minutes ago
 Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter Univ ..

Isra University clinches victory at HEC inter University badminton championship

32 minutes ago
 5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof ..

5000 police personnel to be deployed for foolproof security on Christmas

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan