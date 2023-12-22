Bilawal Bhutto Files Nomintion Papers For NA-128 Constituency
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 09:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday filed nomination papers to contest general election from National Assembly Constituency NA-128 in Lahore.
Bilawal Bhutto submitted the nomination papers through a representative. PPP's Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin and Mian Misbahur Rehman also filed their nomination papers for PP-170 and PP-169 in Lahore.
Meanwhile, the process of filing of nomination papers by candidates for national and provincial assemblies in Lahore continued on the third day on Friday. Besides Bilawal Bhutto, other prominent candidates who submitted nomination papers include Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party's (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan for NA-119 and PP-149, IPP's Shoaib Siddiqui for PP-150, IPP's Aun Chaudhry for NA-124, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Malik Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar for NA-134 and Abid Khan for NA-117.
Moreover, on third day of filing nomination papers, 106 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats of the National Assembly for women, while 363 candidates submitted their nomination papers for the reserved women seats of the provincial assembly.