UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Bhutto Says Their Current Crisis Is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

The PPP Chairman says that every decade has a crisis and their current crisis is Prime Minister Imran Khan, and grills the government over Finance Bill 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that crisis hit the world every year decade and crisis of their current decade is Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PPP Chairman strongly criticized the PTI government over the the Finance Bill 2021 which the opposition termed as “mini-budget”.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

31 seconds ago
 Basic economic indicators kept under control even ..

Basic economic indicators kept under control even in times of pandemic: Reza Baq ..

14 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priori ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about her new year's priorities

34 minutes ago
 Indian Health Ministry Calls on States to Stockpil ..

Indian Health Ministry Calls on States to Stockpile Medical Oxygen Supplies

7 minutes ago
 Kachhi canal project near completion

Kachhi canal project near completion

7 minutes ago
 91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahma ..

91st birth anniversary of revolutionary poet 'Ahmad Faraz' observed

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.