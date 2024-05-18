Bilawal Expressed Concerns Over Violent Incidents In Kyrgyzstan
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the violent incidents targeting foreign students, including Pakistani students, in Kyrgyzstan.
He has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure that all necessary support and assistance are provided to these students in Bishkek.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman of PPP has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement specific measures for the safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek. He also emphasized that the Embassy of Pakistan in Bishkek should maintain regular contact with the students and provide their families in Pakistan with accurate information.
He said that Pakistani youth in Kyrgyzstan and abroad serve as ambassadors for our country. He urged them to exercise restraint and act responsibly in challenging situations.
Emphasizing the close ties between Islamabad and Bishkek, the former Pakistani foreign minister described Kyrgyzstan as a second home for Pakistanis.
He also highlighted the longstanding enthusiasm for friendly relations between the peoples of both nations.
He said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are based on mutual respect and full cooperation.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed hope that the Kyrgyz government will continue to care for Pakistanis on its soil with the same consideration it shows for its own citizens.
Recent Stories
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi1 minute ago
-
13 including children killed as mini truck plunges into ravine in Khushab5 minutes ago
-
Employees stage protest over non-payment of funds for hospitals in merged districts5 minutes ago
-
Govt continues extensive crackdown on essential commodities' smuggling5 minutes ago
-
Justice Munib takes oath as acting chief justice of Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution8 minutes ago
-
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstacle in the way of sta ..10 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, hot in KP: Met Office15 minutes ago
-
Three passengers hurt as bus overturned15 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. raises strong concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy FM over Bishkek violence15 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP expresses concern over attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan15 minutes ago
-
Alleviating poverty though technical education: a way forward15 minutes ago