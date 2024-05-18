Open Menu

Bilawal Expressed Concerns Over Violent Incidents In Kyrgyzstan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Bilawal expressed concerns over violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the violent incidents targeting foreign students, including Pakistani students, in Kyrgyzstan.

He has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure that all necessary support and assistance are provided to these students in Bishkek.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman of PPP has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement specific measures for the safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek. He also emphasized that the Embassy of Pakistan in Bishkek should maintain regular contact with the students and provide their families in Pakistan with accurate information.

He said that Pakistani youth in Kyrgyzstan and abroad serve as ambassadors for our country. He urged them to exercise restraint and act responsibly in challenging situations.

Emphasizing the close ties between Islamabad and Bishkek, the former Pakistani foreign minister described Kyrgyzstan as a second home for Pakistanis.

He also highlighted the longstanding enthusiasm for friendly relations between the peoples of both nations.

He said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are based on mutual respect and full cooperation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed hope that the Kyrgyz government will continue to care for Pakistanis on its soil with the same consideration it shows for its own citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Bishkek Same Kyrgyzstan Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

1 minute ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

8 minutes ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

1 hour ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

1 hour ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

1 hour ago
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

4 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

4 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan