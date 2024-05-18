Bilawal expressed concerns over violent incidents in Kyrgyzstan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the violent incidents targeting foreign students, including Pakistani students, in Kyrgyzstan.

He has asked the Government of Pakistan to ensure that all necessary support and assistance are provided to these students in Bishkek.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the Chairman of PPP has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement specific measures for the safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek. He also emphasized that the Embassy of Pakistan in Bishkek should maintain regular contact with the students and provide their families in Pakistan with accurate information.

He said that Pakistani youth in Kyrgyzstan and abroad serve as ambassadors for our country. He urged them to exercise restraint and act responsibly in challenging situations.

Emphasizing the close ties between Islamabad and Bishkek, the former Pakistani foreign minister described Kyrgyzstan as a second home for Pakistanis.

He also highlighted the longstanding enthusiasm for friendly relations between the peoples of both nations.

He said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are based on mutual respect and full cooperation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed hope that the Kyrgyz government will continue to care for Pakistanis on its soil with the same consideration it shows for its own citizens.