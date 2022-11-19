Bilawal grieved over demise of Mufti Mohammed Rafi Usmani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Mufti Mohammed Rafi Usmani, here on Saturday.

He said that the country had lost a moderate religious leader.

The PPP chairman said that the deceased efforts for interfaith harmony and tolerance could not be forgotten.

He also prayed for his higher place in Jannah.