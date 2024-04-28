Armed Men Looted Patients, Staff At Lahore’s Private Hospital
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Six men armed with guns looted a private hospital in Lahore, stealing from both staff and patients on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the robbers targeted a private hospital near 25 Number stop in the limits of Shahdara police station, Lahore.
Six armed men took the staff, patients and their caretakers hostage and looted their valuables. During the incident, the robbers were spotted consuming the food of the patients.
The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras of the hospital. The robbers fled the scene.
Further investigation is underway.
