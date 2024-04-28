Power supply to be suspended in LESCO region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule

for next two days as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair

work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here Sunday, the electricity supply would remain

suspended tomorrow (Monday) from 8 am to 2 pm on April 29, on the feeders from Ayesha Grid:

Qaimpura; Bhai Phero Grid Feeders: Army Welfare Society, Halla, Rikhhwala, Ravi Jujal, Remoulding, Sheikhupura-Chiniot Road, Syed Stationary, Sapphire, Asia Feed, Bhagyana Kalan, Bhai Phero 1,

Big Bird, Chaudhary Dairies, Dewan Farooq, Dynamics, Eid Gah, Gulshan Gulistan Textile, Hakim

Textile, Jambar, Kot Majhi, Niaz Beg, Novelty, Saharanke, Shabbir Paper, Shahpur Textile, Tritex

Textiles, United Auto, Zamir Textiles, Sapphire Textiles; Haveli Lakhha Grid's feeders: Bunga Saleh,

Chishti Qutb Din, Jandike, Jahangirabad, Jamal Kot, Chak Bawa, Pir islam, Salimanki; Khaudian

Grid's feeders: Noel, Kotli Abubakar, Murali, Mahmudpura; MuridKe Grid's feeders Ashraf Poly & Hasan,

Bangla Road, Chand Bagh, Gujranwala Road, Hasan Park, Mubarakabad, Nangal Sehda, Platinum,

Rahim food, SKP Bedad;, Okara City 1 Grid''s feeders Abdullah Hospital, Mahmood Shaheed,

Karmanwala, Ghaziabad, Medina Market;

Renala Grid's feeder of Ghous Colony; Satam Grid's feeders of Al-Rehman Garden, Anees Printing

Press, Arafat Park, Bhatianwala, Burj Attari, Faizpur, Fazal Haq Garden, Ulam Din , Jaranwala Road,

Jaya Musa, Khaki, Kot Abdul Malik, Malik Park, Miraj Park, Mulat Tractor, Mustafaabad, Nain Sukh,

Natampura, Ravi Autos, Sagian, Sharif & Sons, and Yusuf Park; Sheikhupura Industrial Grid's feeders:

Nishtar Road and Sheesh Mahal.

Also on April 29 (Monday), the spokesman added, the power supply would remain suspended from

9am to 2pm from Old Kot Lakhpat Grid's feeder of PAF Walton, and New Alton Grid's feeder of

Walton Colony.

While on April 29-30 (Monday & Tuesday) the electricity supply would be suspended from 8am

to 9:30am and from 5pm to 6:30pm.on the feeder namely Coca-Cola Consumer

On April 29, electricity supply would be suspended from from 9 am to 1 pm from Liliani Grid Station.

On April 29 to 30, he mentioned, the power supply would be intermittently suspended from 8 am to 6:30 pm

on feeders of Manga, Chak 65, Raiwand, Liliani, Kasur, Khudian, Bhai Pheru, Pattoki, Allahabad, Kanganpur,

and from 9 am to 11 pm on feeders of Chuhang, Sukh Chain, LDA Avenue, Bhai Phero, Pattoki, Chunian,

and Chochak area.