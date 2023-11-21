Open Menu

Bilawal Pays Tribute To Late Makhdoom Amin Fahim On 8th Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Bilawal pays tribute to late Makhdoom Amin Fahim on 8th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the party's former Senior Vice Chairman and former Federal Minister Makhdoom Amin Fahim late on his 8th death anniversary.

The PPP Chairman, in his message, said that Makhdoom Amin Fahim was a humble and tolerant political leader as well as a man of dignified personality with a big heart.

"He was one of the few leaders of the party, who was a member of the cabinets of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and also served as a Federal Minister in the Awami Government led by President Asif Ali Zardari," he said, adding that Makhdoom Amin Fahim was truly an asset to the party.

Bilawal said that Makhdoom Amin Fahim would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Pakistan's history for his decades-long struggle and selfless contribution to the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Amin Fahim Man Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

54 minutes ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

15 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

15 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

15 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

15 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan