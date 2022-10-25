BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) exams-2022 results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Monday evening announced the results of Annual Examinations-2022 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-II Pre-Medical Group.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts and two talukas of Dadu District that is Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Mahar.

According to results announced here The positions are as under:- Boys Positions:- Allah Wasayo D/o Maqsood Ahmed Shaikh, Seat No. 139280, of SZABIST school & College Larkana stood first by obtaining 1018 marks with Grade-A-1.

Mudasie Ali S/o Zahid Ali Pathan, Seat No. 143953 of Cadet College Larkana second position with 1017 marks with Grade-A-1.

Abdul Rehman S/o Nadeem Noman Shaikh, Seat No. 157582 of Public School Shikarpur obtained 1016 marks and stood third with grade-A-1.

Girls Positions:- Dua Saleem D/o Saleem Akhtar Abbasi, Seat No. 145802 of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got 1018 marks and stood first with Grade-A-!.

Jannat D/o Ghulam Hussain Khoso, seat No. 172571 of Haq Bahu Sultan High School Kashmore(Kashmore-Kandhkot) by obtaining 1017 marks clinched the second position with Grade-A-1 While Asifa D/o Shahnawaz Khuhro, Seat No. 145675 of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got 1016 marks and stood in Third position with Grade- A-1.

A total of 24876 candidates in the Pre-Medical group, including 10310 girl candidates appeared in the Examinations-2022 and 21739 boys and girls candidates passed in the annual examinations-2022.

Of them 4787 boys/girls secured A-I Grades, 9262 girls managed to get A Grade, 6237 boys and girls candidates passed the examinations in B- Grade, 1344 boys and girls in Grade-C and 109 boys/girls in D grade respectively.

Whereas, 3539 boys and girls candidates failed and the result of 381 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations said the BISE reserved the right to rectify the mistakes/errors and omissions in the positions/results at any time on the basis of original record in result.