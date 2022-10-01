UrduPoint.com

BISE Malakand Announces Results Of Intermediate Examination 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BISE Malakand announces results of intermediate examination 2022

DIR LOWER, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) ::Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Malakand here on Saturday announced the overall results of annual intermediate examination 2022.

In a press release issued by the BISE Malakand, a total of 32,990 candidates appeared in the intermediate annual examination 2022, part-I, out of which 22,975 were declared successful. The overall percentage of the successful candidate is 69.64 percent.

Similarly, 27,535 out of a total 32,135 candidates were declared successful in part-II with an overall passing rate of 85.

69 percent.

A total of 14,773 candidates in pre-medical, 1,002 in pre-engineering, and 10,816 candidates of arts group passed the examination.

Umair Ahmed of Allama Iqbal Model school and College, Dir Upper topped the board by securing 1054 marks, Hassanul Haider of Govt Post Graduate College, Khar, Bajaur stood second with 1044 marks and Noora Ali of Allama Iqbal Model School and College Sakhakot grabbed third position with 1043 marks.

