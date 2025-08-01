BISP celebrates bright stars from beneficiary families: Taleemi Wazaif turns dreams into reality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In a heartening celebration of talent and resilience, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Friday honoured the remarkable achievements of high-performing students from underprivileged families across Pakistan. The students, beneficiaries of the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend initiative, stood as living proof of how educational support can transform hardship into hope.

The event, held at BISP Headquarters, spotlighted stories of determination and triumph. Among the young achievers was 15-year-old Hafiza Maryam Bibi from Multan, who secured 1st position in the Multan Board.

Beaming with pride, she said, “This isn’t just my success—it’s a moment of pride for the entire nation. I thank BISP for making this possible.”

Another inspiring story came from Hafiz Asad Raza, hailing from a remote village in Fort Abbas Tehsil, Bahawalnagar.

The son of a bus conductor, Asad stood out by securing 3rd position in the Bahawalpur Board. “Without BISP’s support, it might have been impossible for me to continue my education,” he remarked.

The ceremony also acknowledged Momina Fatima, 3rd position holder in the Multan board, and Mehwish from Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who also secured 3rd position despite facing cultural and financial hurdles.

Her achievement was hailed as a symbol of courage and the far-reaching impact of BISP in marginalized communities.

Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid, addressing the ceremony, said, “These children especially our brilliant girls have shown that with the right support, there’s no limit to what they can achieve. You have made the entire nation proud.”

She reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s vision of a just and educated society and praised the continued leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari in institutionalizing social protection programs.

BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad shared that nearly 12 million children are currently receiving stipends under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif programme, which has been allocated a budget of Rs. 82 billion. “These children are the pride of Pakistan and the ambassadors of our future,” he stated.

The ceremony ended with loud applause and heartfelt gratitude from students and families alike, reinforcing BISP’s role not just as a safety net but as a ladder to opportunity.