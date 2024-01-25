Open Menu

BKWA Organizes One Day Vaccination Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

BKWA organizes one day vaccination camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Bhai Khan Welfare Association (BKWA) in collaboration with the provincial Health Department and the World Health Organization (WHO) here on Thursday organized a one-day vaccination camp to secure the future of Pakistan and ensure the health and well-being of its young population

Talking on the occasion, founder and General Secretary of the Association Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain emphasized the importance of vaccinating innocent children against diseases such as measles, polio and other harmful illnesses.

During his visit to the vaccination camp, Arain commended the joint efforts of the Health Department and the WHO in effectively carrying out vaccination campaigns. He highlighted that diseases like measles and polio had no cure other than vaccination. He praised the dedicated work of health authorities in implementing vaccination programs.

On this occasion, the representatives of the Association also raised awareness about the significance of vaccination.

More Stories From Pakistan